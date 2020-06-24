Joint airdrop mission in Hawaii

Airman 1st Class Ian Persaud, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight team member, spots his wingman driving a Tunner 60K loader on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 24, 2020. The mission of the 647th LRS is to produce readiness-focused professionals who can provide world-class agile combat support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

