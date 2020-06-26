42nd ID Patching Ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class William Valenza, assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division, receives the rainbow patch on their right sleeve, in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, June 26, 2020. Soldiers of the 42nd received the patch for their deployment in the Middle East.

