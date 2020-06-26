42nd ID Patching Ceremony

U.S. Army MAJ Jonathan Hesketh, assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division, receives the rainbow patch on their right sleeve, in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, June 26, 2020. Soldiers of the 42nd received the patch for their deployment in the Middle East.
06.26.2020
07.01.2020
|6257510
|200626-Z-AA111-1003
|4745x2669
|1.28 MB
(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
|0
