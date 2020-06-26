U.S. Army Col. Andrew Caliendo gives the welcoming for a patching ceremony in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, June 26, 2020. Soldiers received their combat patches for the 42nd Infantry Division.
|06.26.2020
|07.01.2020 06:27
|6257508
|200626-Z-AA111-1001
|4537x3021
|1.3 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|1
|0
|0
This work, 42nd ID Patching Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
