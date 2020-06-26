Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    42nd ID Patching Ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

    42nd ID Patching Ceremony

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters, 42nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Shannon Snively, assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division, receives the rainbow patch on their right sleeve, in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, June 26, 2020. Soldiers of the 42nd received the patch for their deployment in the Middle East.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42nd ID Patching Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

