The “Triangle Y” behind Mobility’s Hometown

A B-17 Flying Fortress assigned to the 97th Bombardment Group flew the first aircraft to land in Russia during a shuttle mission, June 2, 1944. The exploits of the 97th BG led their team to be the first American B-17 group to operate out of England, along with completing many other firsts for the Army Air Force and heavy bombing at its time. (Courtesy photo by Airman Air Museum)

