A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus assigned to the 56th Air Refueling Squadron takes off during a Large Formation Exercise, May 31, 2020, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The 97th Air Mobility Wing honors its heritage by displaying the symbolic triangle “Y” upon one tail of each aircraft assigned to Altus AFB. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell)
The “Triangle Y” behind Mobility’s Hometown
