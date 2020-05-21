Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The “Triangle Y” behind Mobility’s Hometown

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Klemm 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus assigned to the 56th Air Refueling Squadron takes off during a Large Formation Exercise, May 31, 2020, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The 97th Air Mobility Wing honors its heritage by displaying the symbolic triangle “Y” upon one tail of each aircraft assigned to Altus AFB. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The “Triangle Y” behind Mobility’s Hometown [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

