The “Triangle Y” behind Mobility’s Hometown

The historic “Triangle Y” tail marking is displayed on a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 97th Air Mobility Wing, March 11, 2020, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. During World War II, each bombardment group was identified by a special tail marking on the aircraft, each one different and unique for each group. The 97th Bombardment Group, which became the 97th AMW, was identified by a white triangle with a black “Y” in the middle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Klemm)

Date Taken: 03.11.2020
Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US
by A1C Breanna Klemm