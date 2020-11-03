The historic “Triangle Y” tail marking is displayed on a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 97th Air Mobility Wing, March 11, 2020, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. During World War II, each bombardment group was identified by a special tail marking on the aircraft, each one different and unique for each group. The 97th Bombardment Group, which became the 97th AMW, was identified by a white triangle with a black “Y” in the middle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Klemm)
The “Triangle Y” behind Mobility’s Hometown
