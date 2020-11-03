Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The “Triangle Y” behind Mobility’s Hometown [Image 4 of 5]

    The “Triangle Y” behind Mobility’s Hometown

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Klemm 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The historic “Triangle Y” tail marking is displayed on a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 97th Air Mobility Wing, March 11, 2020, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. During World War II, each bombardment group was identified by a special tail marking on the aircraft, each one different and unique for each group. The 97th Bombardment Group, which became the 97th AMW, was identified by a white triangle with a black “Y” in the middle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Klemm)

    The “Triangle Y” behind Mobility’s Hometown

