The “Triangle Y” behind Mobility’s Hometown

B-17 Flying Fortresses assigned to the 97th Bombardment Group fly into formation during World War II. On January 28, 1942, the U.S. Army Air Force established the 97th BG, assigned to the 8th Air Force, with an original mission of antisubmarine patrols based in the largest bomber aircraft of the time, the B-17. (Courtesy photo by Airman Air Museum)

