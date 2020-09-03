Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The “Triangle Y” behind Mobility’s Hometown

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Klemm 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    B-17 Flying Fortresses assigned to the 97th Bombardment Group fly into formation during World War II. On January 28, 1942, the U.S. Army Air Force established the 97th BG, assigned to the 8th Air Force, with an original mission of antisubmarine patrols based in the largest bomber aircraft of the time, the B-17. (Courtesy photo by Airman Air Museum)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The “Triangle Y” behind Mobility’s Hometown [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    heritage
    kc-135 stratotanker
    c-17 globemaster III
    history
    WWII
    altus afb
    b-17 flying fortress
    97 amw
    triangel y

