Rafael Peralta Sailor Preserves Baxter Bolts

EAST CHINA SEA (June 29, 2020) U.S. Navy Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Kenyata Jackson, from Yonkers, N.Y., cleans a baxter bolt aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

