EAST CHINA SEA (June 29, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Henry T. Steward, from Dallas, ensures the flight deck lights are working on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 06:44
|Photo ID:
|6256325
|VIRIN:
|200629-N-CZ893-1070
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|686.59 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rafael Peralta Sailor Check Flight Lights [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT