Rafael Peralta Sailor Preserves Life Preservers

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Henry T. Steward, from Dallas, inserts a floatation device into a Mark 1 life preserver aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
Date Taken:
|06.29.2020
06.30.2020
6256326
200629-N-CZ893-1022
3280x4928
813.18 KB
Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
2
0
0
