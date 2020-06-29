Rafael Peralta Sailor Preserves Life Preservers

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Henry T. Steward, from Dallas, inserts a floatation device into a Mark 1 life preserver aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

