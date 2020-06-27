75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia

A U.S. Air Force pilot with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS), conducts flying operations in a C-130J Super Hercules over East Africa, June 27, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)

