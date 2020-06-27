Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia [Image 3 of 5]

    75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia

    SOMALIA

    06.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel MacDonald, combat broadcaster, assigned to Combat Camera, Operations Directorate, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), captures video during a cargo load by members of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) in Somalia, June 26, 2020. Combat Camera supports information operations by documenting CJTF-HOA personnel and U.S. partner forces deployed in the region. (U.S. Air Fore photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)

