75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel MacDonald, combat broadcaster, assigned to Combat Camera, Operations Directorate, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), captures video during a cargo load by members of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) in Somalia, June 26, 2020. Combat Camera supports information operations by documenting CJTF-HOA personnel and U.S. partner forces deployed in the region. (U.S. Air Fore photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)

Date Taken: 06.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 Location: SO