A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 1-186th Infantry Battalion, Site Security Team, Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), provides security for a C-130J Super Hercules from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) in Somalia, June 26, 2020. Task Force Guardian provides base security and force protection for CJTF-HOA personnel and U.S. partner forces deployed in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 00:51
|Photo ID:
|6256168
|VIRIN:
|200626-F-SN152-0057
|Resolution:
|3833x2485
|Size:
|308.73 KB
|Location:
|SO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT