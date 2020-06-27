A U.S. Air Force loadmaster with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS), prepares to load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules, Somalia, June 27, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 00:51
|Photo ID:
|6256171
|VIRIN:
|200627-F-SN152-0155
|Resolution:
|3695x2363
|Size:
|390.45 KB
|Location:
|SO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th EAS resupplies U.S. forces in Somalia [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
