One of the Large Capacity Refuel Vehicle’s new features include a fuel filter near the nozzle of the hose to facilitate easier removal and replacement. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 Photo ID: 6256048 Resolution: 8186x4605 Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US This work, Team Edwards to test newest fuel truck [Image 6 of 6], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.