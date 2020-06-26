Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Edwards to test newest fuel truck [Image 1 of 6]

    Team Edwards to test newest fuel truck

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Two Large Capacity Refuel Vehicles parked at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The 412th Test Wing’s 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron recently received two LCRV to test. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

    Team Edwards to test newest fuel truck

    TAGS

    Logistics
    Edwards Air Force Base
    EAFB
    AFMC
    Air Force Materiel Command
    AFTC
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    AFPET
    Air Force Petroleum Office
    412TW

