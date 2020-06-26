Two Large Capacity Refuel Vehicles parked at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The 412th Test Wing’s 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron recently received two LCRV to test. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 20:23
|Photo ID:
|6256044
|VIRIN:
|200626-F-HC101-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x4644
|Size:
|17.33 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Team Edwards to test newest fuel truck [Image 6 of 6], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Edwards to test newest fuel truck
