The 412th Test Wing’s 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron recently received two Large Capacity Refuel Vehicles at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The LCRV features a host of efficiency and safety capabilities over other Air Force fuel trucks, the R-11 and R-12. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 Photo ID: 6256045 Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US This work, Team Edwards to test newest fuel truck [Image 6 of 6], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.