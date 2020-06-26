Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Edwards to test newest fuel truck

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Mike Nelson, training adviser for Large Capacity Refuel Vehicle manufacturer Stephens Pneumatics, trains Daniel Beasley, a Fuels Distribution Service Operator, 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron, on the new vehicles operation at Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 26. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

