Mike Nelson, training adviser for Large Capacity Refuel Vehicle manufacturer Stephens Pneumatics, trains Daniel Beasley, a Fuels Distribution Service Operator, 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron, on the new vehicles operation at Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 26. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 20:24
|Photo ID:
|6256050
|VIRIN:
|200626-F-HC101-1006
|Resolution:
|8256x4644
|Size:
|15.86 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Team Edwards to test newest fuel truck [Image 6 of 6], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Edwards to test newest fuel truck
LEAVE A COMMENT