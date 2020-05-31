A Coast Guard boarding team from the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) discovers more than 1,500 pounds of cocaine concealed in a suspected smuggling vessel interdicted by the Stratton in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, May 31, 2020. Stratton is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 17:38 Photo ID: 6255956 VIRIN: 200531-G-G0200-1001 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 2.03 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Stratton returns home following 94-day counter-drug patrol; 6,000 pounds of cocaine worth $113M seized [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.