The Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) prepares to pull alongside the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) during a replenishment-at-sea while underway in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, June 5, 2020. Stratton is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Stratton returns home following 94-day counter-drug patrol; 6,000 pounds of cocaine worth $113M seized [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
