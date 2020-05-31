Coast Guard Cutter Stratton returns home following 94-day counter-drug patrol; 6,000 pounds of cocaine worth $113M seized

A Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) boarding team searches a suspected smuggling vessel interdicted in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, May 31, 2020. The team seized more than 1,500 pounds of cocaine from the suspected smuggling vessel. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
