Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton returns home following 94-day counter-drug patrol; 6,000 pounds of cocaine worth $113M seized [Image 4 of 6]

    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton returns home following 94-day counter-drug patrol; 6,000 pounds of cocaine worth $113M seized

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.05.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    A Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) crewmember removes the cargo net from an MH-60R Seahawk, from the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, during a vertical replenishment while underway in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, June 5, 2020. Stratton is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 17:41
    Photo ID: 6255954
    VIRIN: 200605-G-G0200-1004
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 13.26 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: ALAMEDA, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Stratton returns home following 94-day counter-drug patrol; 6,000 pounds of cocaine worth $113M seized [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton returns home following 94-day counter-drug patrol; 6,000 pounds of cocaine worth $113M seized
    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton returns home following 94-day counter-drug patrol; 6,000 pounds of cocaine worth $113M seized
    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton returns home following 94-day counter-drug patrol; 6,000 pounds of cocaine worth $113M seized
    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton returns home following 94-day counter-drug patrol; 6,000 pounds of cocaine worth $113M seized
    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton returns home following 94-day counter-drug patrol; 6,000 pounds of cocaine worth $113M seized
    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton returns home following 94-day counter-drug patrol; 6,000 pounds of cocaine worth $113M seized

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guard
    cocaine
    interdiction
    national security
    Eastern Pacific
    counterdrug
    Operation Martillo
    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton
    counterdrug Ops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT