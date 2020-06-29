4 LRS Change of Command

Col. Anthony Mullinax, 4th Mission Support Group commander (left), passes the guidon to Maj. Robert Fekete, incoming 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander (right), during the 4th LRS change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 29, 2020. The passing of the guidon serves as tradition to represent the change in commanders for the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

