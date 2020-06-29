Col. Anthony Mullinax, 4th Mission Support Group commander, speaks during the 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 29, 2020. The 4th LRS provides worldwide logistics support for the 4th Fighter Wing and its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 16:09 Photo ID: 6255816 VIRIN: 200629-F-YG657-1111 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.99 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4 LRS Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.