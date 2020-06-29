Lt. Col. Jonathon Menashi, outgoing 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, gives a thumbs-up during the 4th LRS change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 29, 2020. Menashi relinquished command to Maj. Robert Fekete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 16:09
|Photo ID:
|6255815
|VIRIN:
|200629-F-YG657-1034
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 4 LRS Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
