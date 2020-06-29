Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    4 LRS Change of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    4 LRS Change of Command

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Col Anthony Mullinax, 4th Mission Support Group commander (left), receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Jonathon Menashi, outgoing 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander (right), during the 4th LRS change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 29, 2020. The passing of the guidon serves as tradition to represent the change in commanders for the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 16:09
    Photo ID: 6255817
    VIRIN: 200629-F-YG657-1226
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4 LRS Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4 LRS Change of Command
    4 LRS Change of Command
    4 LRS Change of Command
    4 LRS Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    SJAFB
    4FW
    4 LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT