A recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, overcomes an obstacle during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 29, 2020. The obstacles were used to instill confidence by challenging recruits to overcome their fears. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 14:00
|Photo ID:
|6255640
|VIRIN:
|200629-M-OQ594-1020
|Resolution:
|2051x3076
|Size:
|383.63 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mike Company Confidence Course [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT