Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 29, 2020. Recruits conduct physical training on a daily basis to stay conditioned for the various events they encounter throughout training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)
|06.29.2020
|06.29.2020 14:00
|6255639
|200629-M-OQ594-1013
|3968x2645
|679.24 KB
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|3
|0
|0
This work, Mike Company Confidence Course [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
