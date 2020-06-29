Mike Company Confidence Course

Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 29, 2020. Recruits conduct physical training on a daily basis to stay conditioned for the various events they encounter throughout training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

