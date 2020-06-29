Mike Company Confidence Course

A recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, overcomes an obstacle during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 29, 2020. The obstacles were used to instill confidence by challenging recruits to overcome their fears. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

