    121 ARW Boom operator retires after 34 years of service

    121 ARW Boom operator retires after 34 years of service

    OH, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christi Richter 

    121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Paul Emler, a boom operator with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, completes his “fini-flight” before retiring after 34 years of dedicated service to his country at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, June 25, 2020. The “fini-flight” is a military aviation tradition that marks an Airman's last flight prior to retirement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christi A. Richter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 10:46
    Photo ID: 6255341
    VIRIN: 200625-Z-XY087-1407
    Resolution: 3407x2555
    Size: 616.74 KB
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 121 ARW Boom operator retires after 34 years of service [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Christi Richter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard Stratotanker ANG KC-135 Ohio Air National Guard Fini Flight 121st Air Refueling W

