121 ARW Boom operator retires after 34 years of service

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Paul Emler, a boom operator with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, completes his “fini-flight” before retiring after 34 years of dedicated service to his country at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, June 25, 2020. The “fini-flight” is a military aviation tradition that marks an Airman's last flight prior to retirement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christi A. Richter)
06.25.2020
06.29.2020
|6255335
|200625-Z-XY087-1769
|2624x3936
|828.02 KB
|US
|0
|2
|0
