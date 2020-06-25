121 ARW Boom operator retires after 34 years of service

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Paul Emler, a boom operator for the 121st Air Refueling Wing, refuels an F-16 during his “fini-flight” on June 25, 2020. The “fini-flight” is a military aviation tradition that marks an Airman's last flight prior to retirement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christi A. Richter)

