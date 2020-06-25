U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Paul Emler, a boom operator for the 121st Air Refueling Wing, refuels an F-16 during his “fini-flight” on June 25, 2020. The “fini-flight” is a military aviation tradition that marks an Airman's last flight prior to retirement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christi A. Richter)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 10:46
|Photo ID:
|6255340
|VIRIN:
|200625-Z-XY087-1341
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|919.28 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 121 ARW Boom operator retires after 34 years of service [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Christi Richter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT