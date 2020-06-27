Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) STROG Transit [Image 8 of 10]

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) STROG Transit

    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR

    06.27.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Travis Decker 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200627-N-KC192-1015
    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (June 27, 2020) - The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transits the Strait of Gibraltar, June 27, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Levi Decker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 06:04
    Photo ID: 6255116
    VIRIN: 200627-N-KC192-1015
    Resolution: 5850x4179
    Size: 943.84 KB
    Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) STROG Transit [Image 10 of 10], by SA Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Navy
    United States Navy

