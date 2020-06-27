USS Bataan (LHD 5) STROG Transit

200627-N-KC192-1015

STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (June 27, 2020) - The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transits the Strait of Gibraltar, June 27, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Levi Decker)

