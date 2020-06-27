Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) STROG Transit [Image 6 of 10]

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) STROG Transit

    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR

    06.27.2020

    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (June 27, 2020) - Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Kristin Rucker, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), stands watch while the ship transits the Strait of Gibraltar, June 27, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles/Released)

    Photo ID: 6255114
    VIRIN: 200627-N-GC472-1063
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) STROG Transit [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Navy
    United States Navy

