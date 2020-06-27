USS Bataan (LHD 5) STROG Transit

200627-N-GC472-1062

STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (June 27, 2020) - Operations Specialist 2nd Class Joquez Lloyd, left, Quartermaster 3rd Class Joseph Sostre, both assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), stand watch while the ship transits the Strait of Gibraltar, June 27, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles/Released)

Date Taken: 06.27.2020
Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR