USS Bataan (LHD 5) transit

STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (June 27, 2020) - Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) watch as the Bataan transits the Strait of Gibraltar, June 27, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darren Newell/Released)

