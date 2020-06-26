200626-N-VF045-1037
PHILIPPINE SEA (June 26, 2020) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Christian Trznadel, from Buffalo, N.Y., stands watch as a gun warfare supervisor in the combat information center aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2020 20:40
|Photo ID:
|6254970
|VIRIN:
|200626-N-VF045-1037
|Resolution:
|4905x3504
|Size:
|669.83 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
This work, Antietam Conducts Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
