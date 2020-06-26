Antietam Conducts Daily Operations

200626-N-VF045-1033

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 26, 2020) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Kevin Recker, from Rootstown, Ohio, monitors acoustic contacts on board the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)



