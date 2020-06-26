Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Antietam Conducts Daily Operations [Image 4 of 6]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hong 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    200626-N-VF045-1036
    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 26, 2020) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Robert Kearney stands watch as tactical information coordinator in the combat information center aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

    This work, Antietam Conducts Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

