PACIFIC OCEAN (June 25, 2020) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 3rd Class Christopher Payne, from St Louis, paints an antenna beam aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) June 25, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

