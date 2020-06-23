PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2020) Ships assigned to the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group participate in dual carrier operations June 23, 2020. Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual carrier strike groups, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike groups are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.28.2020 06:28 Photo ID: 6254789 VIRIN: 200623-N-IW125-1004 Resolution: 6824x3839 Size: 1.59 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.