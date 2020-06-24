PACIFIC OCEAN (June 24, 2020) U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Christopher Hirth, from Utica, Mich., grinds a piece of metal aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) June 24, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.28.2020 06:28 Photo ID: 6254794 VIRIN: 200624-N-IW125-1044 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.33 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: UTICA, MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.