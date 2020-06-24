Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh  

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 24, 2020) U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Christopher Hirth, from Utica, Mich., grinds a piece of metal aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) June 24, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS

