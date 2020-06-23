PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2020) U.S. Navy Seaman Noah Rodenberg, from St. Louis, watches ships assigned to the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group participate in dual carrier operations from aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) June 23, 2020. Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual carrier strike groups, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike groups are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

