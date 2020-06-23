Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 2 of 8]

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh  

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2020) U.S. Navy Seaman Noah Rodenberg, from St. Louis, watches ships assigned to the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group participate in dual carrier operations from aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) June 23, 2020. Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual carrier strike groups, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike groups are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.28.2020 06:28
    Photo ID: 6254790
    VIRIN: 200623-N-IW125-1080
    Resolution: 6967x4650
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

