Coast Guard offloads contraband in San Diego

Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL-752) offload marijuana seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean in June 2020. The Stratton continually conducts maritime surveillance of the region in an effort to decrease violence and drug-related deaths in North and Central America. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)

