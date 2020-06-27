Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads contraband in San Diego

    Coast Guard offloads contraband in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL-752) prepare to offload marijuana seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean in June 2020. The crew aboard the Stratton disrupted the movement of nearly 6,000 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $102 million, during their patrol. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    by PO3 Alexander Gray

