Coast Guard offloads contraband in San Diego

Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL-752) prepare to offload marijuana seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean in June 2020. The crew aboard the Stratton disrupted the movement of nearly 6,000 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $102 million, during their patrol. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)

