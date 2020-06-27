Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL-752) offload marijuana seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean in June 2020. The Stratton had been underway on a 94-day Joint Interagency Task Force-South counter-drug patrol, where the crew helped disrupt the movement of nearly 6,000 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $102 million. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.27.2020 17:05 Photo ID: 6254657 VIRIN: 200627-G-WE178-270 Resolution: 5054x3504 Size: 3.24 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard offloads contraband in San Diego [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.