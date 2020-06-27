Coast Guard offloads contraband in San Diego

Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL-752) offload marijuana seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean in June 2020. The Stratton had been underway on a 94-day Joint Interagency Task Force-South counter-drug patrol, where the crew helped disrupt the movement of nearly 6,000 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $102 million. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)
